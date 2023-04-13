Antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield – here are the figures for your area
In February there were 181 incidents of antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield reported to police.
The latest figures show in one of the worst affected areas there were 35 occurrences. Pictured below are all the Chesterfield neighbourhoods which experienced anti-social behaviour during the month.
The data is compiled by Derbyshire Constabulary and taken from Police.UK Images are for illustration only.
