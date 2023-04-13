News you can trust since 1855
Antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield – here are the figures for your area

In February there were 181 incidents of antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield reported to police.

By Ben McVay
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST

The latest figures show in one of the worst affected areas there were 35 occurrences. Pictured below are all the Chesterfield neighbourhoods which experienced anti-social behaviour during the month.

The data is compiled by Derbyshire Constabulary and taken from Police.UK Images are for illustration only.

Latest figures show 181 incidents in one month

1. Antisocial behaviour in Chesterfield

Latest figures show 181 incidents in one month Photo: Google

Seven reports

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

Seven reports Photo: Google

Six reports

3. Staveley

Six reports Photo: Google

13 reports

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

13 reports Photo: Google

