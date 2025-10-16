The Crooked Spire’s Vicar has shared his concerns over recent thefts at the historic church and the rise in anti-social behaviour across Chesterfield – calling for an increased police presence in the town centre.

The Crooked Spire, Chesterfield’s only Grade I listed building, has been targeted twice by thieves in recent weeks - who stripped lead from the roof of the church and also stole a number of lead down pipes.

Reverend Patrick Coleman, from the Church of St Mary and All Saints, said that ecclesiastical buildings had long been impacted by such offences across the country - but that the Crooked Spire had previously been spared. He felt that the thefts were opportunistic in nature, and added that anti-social behaviour has risen in Chesterfield during his 11 years as Vicar at the church.

He said: “The theft of metal from church buildings and installations, such as lineside cabling on the rail network, is endemic in the UK and has been for a long time. Chesterfield, in the over 11 years I have been Vicar here, has been remarkably and blessedly free from this scourge.

Reverend Patrick Coleman outside Chesterfield's Crooked Spire church.

“The recent thefts are comparatively low-level, though expensive to remedy, and they appear opportunistic. I would guess that they have taken place to fund drug habits, or even to provide basics for people who find themselves outside the welfare net. Drug dealing and use, together with other anti-social behaviour, are more noticeable in Chesterfield today than in any other time since I came here.”

Reverend Coleman believes that budget cuts for both Derbyshire Constabulary and Chesterfield Borough Council have hindered their ability to tackle crime in the town - and stressed the need for a greater police presence in Chesterfield.

He said: “We facilitated increased and improved video surveillance of the churchyard not very long ago, and the areas where lead has been taken are mostly covered by the cameras, yet alongside the increase in the cameras, the live monitoring of them has been reduced.

“The reality is that constant cuts, together with the ending of time-limited grant support, have fatally weakened any ability on the part of police or other statutory authorities to deter crime in this town, or to respond effectively to it.

Lead has been stripped from the roof of the church. Credit: Derbyshire Rural Crime Team

“I pay tribute to the heroic individuals in Derbyshire Constabulary, the Town Centre Safety Partnership, and the Business Crime Reduction Partnership, all of whom are trying their hardest. But the criminal and anti-social elements know how thinly the resources are spread, and they have not been slow to discover that the cameras are not constantly monitored.

“There is simply no replacement for a constant police presence which knows the area, knows the people, and can always respond in a timely fashion. As long as that cannot be fully resourced, we have a shared problem.”

Reverend Coleman also expressed fears for the safety of the team who welcome visitors to the Crooked Spire - adding that the church may be closed to tourists in the future if these issues were not resolved.

He said: “I have also for some while been concerned for the safety of the church team who make it possible for the Crooked Spire to remain one of the top visitor attractions in the East Midlands. They do indeed receive reassuring visits, but discover all too often when they need support that there is no police presence in the town centre.

Lead down pipes were also stolen from the church. Credit: Derbyshire Rural Crime Team

“If I think my team is unsafe, I will have no choice but to close the church. If the church is unsightly or suffers from water damage because of the lead theft, visitors will soon pass on that information and fewer of them will come to Chesterfield. If the costs become unaffordable or uninsurable, we shall also have to consider whether the building remains viable.”

“Neither I nor my church team will be wringing our hands over these incidents. We will be getting on and putting things right for the people of Chesterfield and for the many who love to visit the church building for prayer, quiet, and as a place of beauty. The problem we face is one which we share with the whole of Chesterfield’s town centre, and it can only be overcome if all of us are prepared - and resourced - to work together on it.”

Superintendent Richard Lambert, from Derbyshire Constabulary, confirmed that an officer had visited the Crooked Spire to discuss the concerns raised by Reverend Coleman.

He said: “Officers are in regular contact with church officials and, following the comment to the Derbyshire Times, an officer attended the church to understand further their concerns.

“Specifically mentioned in the comment was that calls regarding incidents were not attended. The officer was told that this related to incidents that had been communicated via the Shop Watch radio function.

“This is not an emergency channel and is not monitored at all times by officers. It was made clear that non-emergency matters and incidents should be reported via 101, or through any of the online reporting platforms, and if immediate police attendance is required then the 999 number should be used.”

Superintendent Lambert also discussed the crime figures for Chesterfield town centre – stressing that the number of reported offences had dropped while dedicated anti-social behaviour patrols were being carried out.

He said: “The recent thefts of lead from the church are understandably deeply upsetting to the community, in particular the staff and congregation of, and visitors to, the church. Enquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone with any information to come forward in order to bring those responsible to justice.

“However, as has been said, this type of offence has been thankfully very rare in the town. The wider issues that have been described in the area both around the church, and in the wider town centre area, are not supported by the figures of reported incidents to the force.

“In the area around the church specifically there were just 14 crimes reported between October 1 2024 and October 1 2025 – which include the metal thefts that have been recently reported.

“In the last two years the two centre has seen a near 25% drop in incidents from October 2023-24 (251 incidents) to 187 incidents between October 2024 and October 2025. This drop has occurred at the same time as dedicated anti-social behaviour patrols have been taking place in the town centre – which continue today and cover hotspot areas for behaviour in Chesterfield.

“These patrols are in addition to the regular patrols by officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, the dedicated group of officers who help police the town centre – and are a constant presence. That local neighbourhood team are supported by response teams who are mostly tasked with attending 999 emergency calls.”

Superintendent Lambert added that the force was committed to addressing the types of crime and anti-social behavoiur discussed by Reverend Coleman – and highlighted the important role that residents can play in ensuring that such offences are dealt with promptly and effectively.

He said: “At all times the force has to balance a finite resource against the various risks and demands on any given day – however, we are committed to tackling the types of behaviour that while of a lower level of criminality, have a real impact on our communities.

“Finally, the matter of CCTV. While the provision of cameras within the town centre is not a policing matter, we work closely with Chesterfield Borough Council who staff their cameras 24 hours a day throughout the year. More information related to the CCTV cameras within the town is available here CCTV service.

“While we absolutely understand that the perception of crime can be influenced by many things – it is important that comments such as this are placed in the context of the facts and figures. It is also absolutely vital that incidents, in particular those related to anti-social behaviour are reported to the force to ensure that our resources are able to be placed in the areas where they are needed most.”

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, added: “I am deeply disappointed and saddened to hear about the recent incidents at the Crooked Spire – an iconic landmark at the heart of our community. We are working with police and the church to help bring the culprits to justice.

“The council has an extensive monitored CCTV camera system in the town centre. We also have access to a number of mobile CCTV cameras, which can be deployed to areas we know are at risk of crime or anti-social behaviour. Following the recent incidents, we will be working with the police and the church to increase coverage in this area.”