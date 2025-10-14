"Anti-social behaviour and community safety is a priority for our force ": Police seize number of e-scooters ridden illegally in Derbyshire towns and villages

Derbyshire police have seized a number of e-scooters which were used illegally on roads and pavements.

Officers from Long Eaton Police SNT (Safer Neighbourhood Team) have received multiple reports of E-scooters being used illegally in the local area in recent months.

Police have have taken action and seized many e-scooters in Long Eaton, Borrowash, Draycott, Sandiacre and Petersham.

A spokesperson for Long Eaton Police SNT said: “Anti-social behaviour and Community safety is a priority for our force and Police and Crime Commissioner, therefore officers will continue to patrol and seize any E-scooters that are being used unlawfully.”

E-scooters are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs), so they are treated as motor vehicles and are a subject to the same legal requirements, such as: MOT, Licensing, Tax and Insurance.

It is legal to buy an e-scooter but they cannot be used public roads, cycle paths or pavements in the UK – the only place an e-scooter can be used legally is on private land.