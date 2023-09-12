Almost a dozen upskirting crimes recorded in Derbyshire in the past two years, new figures show

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ten upskirting offences were recorded in the last two years by Derbyshire Constabulary. Of them, eight were in 2022 and two were in 2021.

Of the eight victims with a recorded gender, seven were female and one was male.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upskirting is a form of voyeurism where someone uses a camera or phone to take photos or videos underneath a person's clothes without their permission which was outlawed in England and Wales in 2019.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly a dozen upskirting crimes were recorded in Derbyshire in the past two years, new figures have shown.

Across England and Wales 721 upskirting crimes were recorded in 2021 and 2022 across 38 forces – 96 per cent of victims with a recorded gender were female.

For the 37 forces that provided details of how the incidents were followed up, 12 per cent of the reported crimes resulted in a charge or summons.

In Derbyshire two of the upskirting crimes led to a charge or summons at the time of the request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the Derbyshire figures, a spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said upskirting was taken seriously by the force and urged victims to report it.

He added: “It is also important that parents and carers ensure that they are speaking to the young people who are in their care to ensure that they understand that this type of behaviour is illegal – and has very serious consequences should they be found to be committing it.

“We would also urge anyone who believes they know anyone who may be committing such acts to ensure they come forward and report their concerns.”

A spokesperson for victim support charity SARSAS said upskirting was part of a spectrum of sexual violence which can be devastating and long-lasting in affecting someone’s mental and emotional health, social life and relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: "Alongside some of the trauma symptoms caused by the act of upskirting itself, many victim-survivors also live with the fear that the images may still be out in the public domain and wonder who has and hasn’t seen them.