All crimes reported in Chesterfield – the most up-to-date figures for your area

Here are the latest figures for all crimes reported in Chesterfield in August – the latest available data.
By Ben McVay
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST

There were 1.3467 reported crimes throughout the town during August, with 203 recorded in the most impacted area.

Data is provided by Derbyshire Constabulary via the police.uk website and neighbourhoods are grouped into policing areas.

In most areas of Chesterfield violence and sexual offences and antisocial behaviour had the highest rates of reporting.

However, other offences included burglary, criminal damage and arson, public order and vehicle crime.

All crimes reported in Chesterfield

94 reports

32 reports

117 reports

