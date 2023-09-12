News you can trust since 1855
All crimes reported in Chesterfield – the latest figures for each part of town

Data showing how many crimes were committed across all Chesterfield neighbourhoods in July have been released by police.
By Ben McVay
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST

The figures – the latest available from Derbyshire Constabulary – show there were 1,184 reports of offences of all categories in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield’s most crime-ridden area in July had 195 reports.

Data is provided via the police.uk website – with neighbourhoods in the town grouped into policing areas.

The latest figures for each part of town

1. All crimes reported in Chesterfield

Photo: Google/Adobe Images/Pixabay

74 crimes

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

Photo: Google

50 reports

3. Staveley

Photo: Google

120 reports

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

Photo: Google

