All crimes reported in Chesterfield – the latest figures for each part of town
Data showing how many crimes were committed across all Chesterfield neighbourhoods in July have been released by police.
The figures – the latest available from Derbyshire Constabulary – show there were 1,184 reports of offences of all categories in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield’s most crime-ridden area in July had 195 reports.
Data is provided via the police.uk website – with neighbourhoods in the town grouped into policing areas.
1 / 3