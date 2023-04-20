News you can trust since 1855
All crimes in Chesterfield in the latest figures – with 1,175 incidents reported

There were 1,175 crimes reported in Chesterfield in February – the latest month police for which police have data.

By Ben McVay
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

In the worst-hit neighbourhood 217 incidents were passed on to police by members of the public.

Chesterfield neighbourhoods are classified by policing area on the website police.uk – where Derbyshire Constabulary upload their data.

In most cases the most widely-reported crimes are violence and sexual offences and antisocial behaviour.

With 1,175 incidents reported

1. All crimes in Chesterfield in the latest figures

With 1,175 incidents reported Photo: Google

88 reports

2. Whittington and Barrow Hill

88 reports Photo: Google

38 reports

3. Staveley

38 reports Photo: Google

91 reports

4. Bolsover and Shuttlewood

91 reports Photo: Google

