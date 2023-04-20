All crimes in Chesterfield in the latest figures – with 1,175 incidents reported
There were 1,175 crimes reported in Chesterfield in February – the latest month police for which police have data.
In the worst-hit neighbourhood 217 incidents were passed on to police by members of the public.
Chesterfield neighbourhoods are classified by policing area on the website police.uk – where Derbyshire Constabulary upload their data.
In most cases the most widely-reported crimes are violence and sexual offences and antisocial behaviour.
