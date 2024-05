Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood team were called to Calow in the evening of Saturday, May 4, due to concerns of underage drinking.

After officers attended all alcohol was seized and the members of the group will be subject to repercussions.

A spokesperson for Holmewood, Grassmoor, Calow and Arkwright Police SNT said: “Let this be a lesson you MUST be 18 or older to consume alcohol or we will take it away.”