Shania Burns was pulled over on Rosemary Street, in Mansfield, after officers in an unmarked car saw her “swerving and breaking unnecessarily”, at 1.10am, on March 28.

Prosecutor Jenna Minton said a test revealed Burns had 114 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Burns' defence counsel said the 21-year-old, who has no previous convictions, works as a care assistant on the children's ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

He said the inevitable driving ban will cause her difficulties getting to work.

"She comes from a decent hard-working family," he said. "I know that for a fact because I come from that family.

"Her employers will allow her some flexibility so she can keep her job. She rarely drinks and has an intolerance to alcohol.

"She can't believe the reading was as high as it was.

"It's an experience she says she will never repeat."

Burns, of Alandale Road, Langwith Junction, admitted drink-driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She received a 12 month community order and must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. She must also pay £85 court costs and a £95 surcharge.