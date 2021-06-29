“Aggressive” Chesterfield man who demanded girlfriend’s “socials” jailed

Barry O’Toole, 22, sent nearly 30 emails to his partner less than a month after being handed a suspended jail term for breaching a restraining order imposed for her protection.

Prosecutor Andy Peet told Derby Crown Court how O’Toole “manipulated” the scared woman - pregnant with his child - with “veiled threats” to report her to social services.

In one email Mr Peet said O’Toole “requested her loyalty” by asking for access to her social media accounts if they were to get back together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O'Toole told his victim "I want your socials if we try again"

The message read: “I want your socials if we try again, so if you do take me up on the offer be prepared for that”.

Mr Peet said O’Toole’s victim was “plainly in fear” of him and listed a “bad” criminal record - including 12 violence offences as well as matters for dishonesty and drugs.

In a victim impact statement read out in court O’Toole’s partner said: “I’ve known for a long time he doesn’t respect me at all.

“I have dreams of killing myself and leaving my child behind.”

Barry O'Toole was jailed for 23 months

The court heard how the defendant had served “consecutive” jail time for breaching restraining orders with the same partner.

On April 24 he was handed a suspended sentence for a further breach - less than a month before “bombarding” his partner with emails in May.

Jailing O’Toole for 23 months Judge Nirmal Shant QC told him he was “wasting your life away” before the courts for “breach after breach” of restraining orders.

She said: “You have a formidable record of offending but particularly in respect of this relationship and your breach of orders.”

The judge noted O’Toole had sent “email after email” and “they were likely to induce serious concern and distress”.

O’Toole, of Alma Court, North Wingfield, Chesterfield, admitted breaching a restraining order and committing a further offence while serving a suspended jail term.

His defence counsel Christopher Brewin told the court O’Toole was placed in care as a child by his mother and found rejection “hard to deal with”.

Mr Brewin said: “He has made some mention of whether he suffers from a personality disorder.”