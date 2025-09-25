Accountant who stole from Chesterfield bosses jailed for nearly three years

An accountant who defrauded a Chesterfield company has been jailed for nearly three years.

Jason Paulucci, 53, admitted two counts of fraud by abuse of position against Sheepbridge firm Oxdale Products Ltd, where he worked at the time. He is said to have stolen the money on March 26, 2018, while employed as an accounts manager – using credit cards to make unauthorised purchases.

The 53-year-old admitted providing his own bank account details as the bank account details of Oxdale products. Paulucci, formerly of Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook, was jailed for two years and ten months by Recorder R Rouch at Derby Crown Court On September 18.