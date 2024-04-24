Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday, April 23, officers from the Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team attempted to stop a vehicle that was “totally unfit for the road.”

An SNT spokesperson said: “No MOT, no tax, no insurance, no tyre tread.

“Officers would have liked you to stop and chat but you preferred a run through the woods.

The driver escaped into nearby woodland to evade the police.