“Accident waiting to happen” – driver flees from police after being spotted in car “totally unfit for the road” near Chesterfield
A motorist evaded the police outside Chesterfield after being spotted driving a vehicle that was described by officers as an “accident waiting to happen.”
On Tuesday, April 23, officers from the Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team attempted to stop a vehicle that was “totally unfit for the road.”
An SNT spokesperson said: “No MOT, no tax, no insurance, no tyre tread.
“Officers would have liked you to stop and chat but you preferred a run through the woods.
“This was an accident waiting to happen. The car was totally unfit for the road –that’s before it’s hit any potholes. Our enquiries are still ongoing.”