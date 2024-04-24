“Accident waiting to happen” – driver flees from police after being spotted in car “totally unfit for the road” near Chesterfield

A motorist evaded the police outside Chesterfield after being spotted driving a vehicle that was described by officers as an “accident waiting to happen.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Apr 2024, 10:38 BST
On Tuesday, April 23, officers from the Wingerworth and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team attempted to stop a vehicle that was “totally unfit for the road.”

An SNT spokesperson said: “No MOT, no tax, no insurance, no tyre tread.

“Officers would have liked you to stop and chat but you preferred a run through the woods.

The driver escaped into nearby woodland to evade the police.

“This was an accident waiting to happen. The car was totally unfit for the road –that’s before it’s hit any potholes. Our enquiries are still ongoing.”