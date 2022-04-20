Derbyshire Police are appealing to the public to help their enquiries into several incidents.

Abusive drunks, gang attacks and thieves – police appeal for help to solve Derbyshire crimes

Police are asking the public to aid their investigations into a number of incidents that have taken place in the county.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 5:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 6:18 pm

The identities of those shown below are sought by Derbyshire Police in connection with the described alleged offences. Images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images but should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.

You can also provide information anonymously using the Crimestoppers online form.

READ THIS: Pregnant accountant who swindled £300,000 out of Chesterfield firm will give birth behind bars

1. Abusive drunk

Police want to identify this woman in relation to a public order offence on April 10. The woman entered a Chinese takeaway on Nottingham Road, Ripley while intoxicated and became verbally abusive to staff. She then left the premises. The reference number for this incident is 22000203586.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales

2. Residential burglary

Police want to speak to this man concerning a burglary on April 17 at a property on Derby Road, Ripley. The offenders entered the home through the front bay window, searched the property and stole items from within. The reference number for this incident is 22000218610.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales

3. Assault

Officers wish to speak with this man in relation to an incident of assault on March 15 on Renshaw Drive, Swadlincote. A gang of four unknown males attacked their victim, and also caused damage to his van by kicking it. The reference number for this incident is 22000150523.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales

4. Theft

Officers want to identify this man in relation to a theft on March 2 on Station Road, Spinkhill, during which an unknown offender stole some metal gates. The reference for this incident is 22000123000.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1