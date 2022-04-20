The identities of those shown below are sought by Derbyshire Police in connection with the described alleged offences. Images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images but should contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture.
1. Abusive drunk
Police want to identify this woman in relation to a public order offence on April 10. The woman entered a Chinese takeaway on Nottingham Road, Ripley while intoxicated and became verbally abusive to staff. She then left the premises. The reference number for this incident is 22000203586.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Residential burglary
Police want to speak to this man concerning a burglary on April 17 at a property on Derby Road, Ripley. The offenders entered the home through the front bay window, searched the property and stole items from within. The reference number for this incident is 22000218610.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Assault
Officers wish to speak with this man in relation to an incident of assault on March 15 on Renshaw Drive, Swadlincote. A gang of four unknown males attacked their victim, and also caused damage to his van by kicking it. The reference number for this incident is 22000150523.
Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Theft
Officers want to identify this man in relation to a theft on March 2 on Station Road, Spinkhill, during which an unknown offender stole some metal gates. The reference for this incident is 22000123000.
Photo: Derbyshire Police