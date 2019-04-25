A Derbyshire drug-dealer was caught with two imitation firearms

A drug-dealer has been given unpaid work after he was caught with two imitation firearms.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 17 how Reece Longstaff, 20, of Private Drive, Hollingwood, Chesterfield, was caught with cannabis with intent to supply in Chesterfield.

Longstaff was also caught with two BB guns in public.

The defendant indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and to possessing an imitation firearm from February 25, last year, and he also admitted supplying cannabis between January and February, last year.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work.

Longstaff must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.