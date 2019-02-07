80-year-old woman and three others injured in alleged assault in Barlborough

Police are appealing for information after an 80-year-old woman suffered a fractured pelvis in an assault in Barlborough.

The victim had travelled by car to the Rose and Crown pub on High Street with her 74-year-old husband at around 1.45pm on Sunday February 3.

Two other family members, a 54-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, had followed in a separate car.

When the family got out of their cars it is reported that a man, the driver of a BMW, approached the 61-year-old man and began shouting at him.

It is understood the BMW driver accused the 61-year-old of cutting him up.

The 61-year-old apologised but was then punched by the BMW driver and fell to the ground. The driver then allegedly kicked him in the head several times.

The 74-year-old man then intervened and was punched in the face by the BMW driver. The 80-year-old woman attempted to help her husband and was pushed to the ground.

The 80-year-old’s daughter, a 54-year-old woman, then also tried to intervene and was punched in the face by the BMW driver causing her to fall to the ground and hit the back of her head, which made her lose consciousness.

The attacker is understood to have then been restrained by his male passenger and both left in the BMW.

Paramedics attended the victims and the two women were taken to hospital by ambulance.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has since been released under investigation.

Officers are now seeking witnesses to the incident, particularly those who may have dash cam installed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 19*57236 and the name of the officer in the case, Detective Constable Lauren Jones by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.