77-year-old Derbyshire drink driver stopped twice in two days, burned out Vauxhall Corsa clutch on the way to get more whiskey
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kenneth Hague, 77, of Field Lane, Alvaston was charged and remanded for court after he was stopped for drink driving twice in two days.
He was first stopped for drink driving over the weekend and two days later he has come to the attention of officers from Derbyshire RPU after he burned out the clutch at his Opel Corsa when on the way to buy more whiskey.
A roadside breath test has shown readings over twice of the alcohol limit in his bloodstream. The car was seized at the scene.
Court imposed an interim disqualification and matters to are to be further heard on February 7 at Derby Magistrates Court.