Officers were called to Wyvern Way retail park in Chaddesden, Derby just after 8am on Tuesday, March 21, following reports of a collision.

The incident involved a grey Honda 5 car which had collided with a fire door at Carpetright.

Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance attended the scene but the driver of the car, a 72-year-old man, died a short time later.