72-year-old man dies following road traffic collision in Derbyshire – after Air Ambulance attends
An elderly man has died following a collision at a retail park in Derbyshire.
Officers were called to Wyvern Way retail park in Chaddesden, Derby just after 8am on Tuesday, March 21, following reports of a collision.
The incident involved a grey Honda 5 car which had collided with a fire door at Carpetright.
Paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance attended the scene but the driver of the car, a 72-year-old man, died a short time later.
Derbyshire Police confirmed the man’s next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner.