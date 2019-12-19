Police insist they are working to tackle anti-social behaviour.

7 Chesterfield streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour - is yours on the list?

The streets in Chesterfield town centre with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour have been revealed in new police figures.

These figures are based on crimes recorded in October 2019, the latest information available from police.uk. In this period there were 39 anti-social behaviour crimes across Chesterfield town centre. Listed are the seven streets with the most reported crimes. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour on or near South Street in October 2019.

1. South Street

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near the Donut car park in October 2019.

2. Donut car park

There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Knifesmithgate in October 2019.

3. Knifesmithgate

There were three reports of anti-social behaviour on Corporation Street in October 2019.

4. Corporation Street

