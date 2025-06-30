53-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering Derbyshire man released on bail
Luke, who lived in Ilkeston, was found dead at his home on Wednesday (25 June).
It is understood that he was assaulted in the weeks before his death, in the car park of the Aldi supermarket in Ilkeston.
This incident is reported to have happened at around 4.15pm on Sunday 25 May.
Detective Chief Inspector Jen Lovatt, from Regional Major Crime has stated: “We believe that someone in the local community will have information about the circumstances which led to Luke’s death and are keen to hear from anyone who was in Aldi car park between 4-5pm on Sunday 25th May 2025. Did you see a man being assaulted? Or did you notice anyone behaving suspiciously? Perhaps you spoke to Luke, or saw him that day?"
“We’re also very keen to speak with anyone with dash cam installed that was in the car park around this time and may have captured footage that will be useful to our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers, quoting reference 722 of 25 May.
Information can be submitted to the portal via the following link https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25A73-PO1 or via:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.