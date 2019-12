A man has today pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the death of a man in Chesterfield last year.

On Thursday, June 27, Phillip Allen was assaulted on Birchover Court, Highfield Lane in Chesterfield.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries where he remained until he died on Wednesday, July 17.

Jordan Maltby, 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield appeared earlier today at Derby Crown Court.

The 26-year-old is due to be sentenced on 13 January, 2020, at the same court.