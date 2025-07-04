23 people arrested as drugs worth thousands seized – after police crackdown on Derbyshire gangs

A week-long crackdown on County Lines drug networks across Derbyshire has resulted in numerous arrests and the safeguarding of vulnerable people from criminals.

A total of 23 people were arrested for a wide range of offences including dealing cocaine, cannabis and heroin, possession of an imitation firearm and robbery.

Officers also executed numerous search warrants and conducted operations to target and disrupt suspected drug dealing gangs.

Specialist teams engaged with victims and members of the public to warn about the dangers of exploitation – all as part of County Lines Intensification Week..

Detective Inspector Chris Ford, who heads up the Criminal Exploitation Team, said: “As a team we are always working to stop this criminality from taking place in our communities but weeks of action like this provide a great opportunity to highlight what we do to the public.

“Our week of action has resulted in numerous arrests, the removal of drugs from our streets and the disruption of many dedicated County Line drug operations across the county and while there is always more that can be done, I am pleased with what has been achieved during this week of action.”

He added: “We have also taken the opportunity to go out and speak to young people and the wider public about how to spot the signs of exploitation. This is an important aspect of what we do because preventative measures are just as important as enforcement action.

“County Lines drug dealing and the associated exploitation has a devastating impact on communities but I want the public to be reassured that we will not stop in our efforts to target those who prey on others, who are so often vulnerable, for their own criminal gain.

Officers seized heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis with a street value worth several thousand pounds.

“This week of action was part of a national crackdown to ensure our communities are safer from exploitation and criminal gangs.”

Officers executed a search warrant at a property in Normanton and discovered heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis with a street value worth several thousand pounds. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug dealing. He has been remanded into custody.

Police carried out a dedicated operation to disrupt the dealing of cannabis and cocaine in Buxton. Officers searched a property and seized drug paraphernalia, hundreds of pounds of cash and weapons.

Two men and two boys were arrested in connection with drug offences and have been bailed with conditions.