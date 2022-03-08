19-year-old jailed after stabbing teenage victim three times during assault in Derbyshire
A 19-year-old man Derbyshire has been jailed after he stabbed another teenager.
Shomal Williams, who was just 17 at the time of the offence, stabbed the victim three times and kicked and punched him after an altercation in St Peter’s Street, Derby, in July 2020
The victim sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised for several days following the incident.
Williams, of Leopold Street, Derby, handed himself in at St Mary’s Wharf police station following a police media appeal to seek his identity. He was arrested and later summonsed to court.
In June 2021, whilst on bail for the stabbing, Williams was found by officers carrying a knife in Liversage Square. He was arrested for possession of a bladed article and was charged and remanded into prison custody.
Williams admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article.
He appeared at Derby Crown Court and was sentenced to four years and eight months imprisonment.
