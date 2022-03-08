19-year-old jailed after stabbing teenage victim three times during assault in Derbyshire

Shomal Williams, who was just 17 at the time of the offence, stabbed the victim three times and kicked and punched him after an altercation in St Peter’s Street, Derby, in July 2020

The victim sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised for several days following the incident.

Williams, of Leopold Street, Derby, handed himself in at St Mary’s Wharf police station following a police media appeal to seek his identity. He was arrested and later summonsed to court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shomal Williams was just 17 when he assaulted his victim.

In June 2021, whilst on bail for the stabbing, Williams was found by officers carrying a knife in Liversage Square. He was arrested for possession of a bladed article and was charged and remanded into prison custody.

Williams admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Derby Crown Court and was sentenced to four years and eight months imprisonment.

If you suspect someone may be carrying a knife or have any other information which may help officers tackle violent crime, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101.