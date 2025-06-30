18-year-old arrested in Derbyshire park – after police seize knife and suspected Class A drugs
An 18-year-old male has been arrested after an incident in Riddings.
Officers from Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team came across a suspicious vehicle parked at Riddings Park Community Centre car park over the weekend.
The two occupants of the vehicle were detained for a stop search. The passenger was found to be in possession of a knife and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs.
An 18-year-old from Somercotes was arrested following the incident and remains in police custody.