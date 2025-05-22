A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, a theft of a motor vehicle and other offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers were driving along Walton Road in Drakelow, in South Derbyshire, when they came across two men stood by a parked car - believed to be acting suspiciously.

As officers stopped and got closer, they believed they could smell cannabis. One of the men was stopped and officers conducted searches of him and the car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police seized a machete, a bag of suspected cannabis, pills, and other suspected drugs – amongst other paraphernalia.

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and traffic offences.

An 18-year-old male was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and traffic offences.

Inspector Leanne Craig said: “Working proactively to prevent these kinds of crimes is a priority for us, and the results from this team shows exactly why.

“Thanks to the initiative of these officers, a potentially dangerous weapon and suspected drugs were taken off the streets – items than can now no longer be used for harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man was also brought into custody and a thorough investigation remains ongoing.

“We always encourage anyone with information about criminal activity to get in touch – this information can be vital for our officers to help ensure the work they are doing meets the wants and needs of the community.”

Anyone who wants to report any criminal activity or concerns to Derbyshire can do so using one of the following contact methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.