17-year-old charged with murder of Derbyshire teenager appears at court
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to Heanor Road in Ilkeston at 8.20pm on Saturday 28 December to reports of a man collapsed in the road. Noah Smedley, 18, had suffered a stab wound and died at the scene just before 9pm.
On Tuesday, December 31, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with the murder of Noah, along with possession of a bladed article.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court yesterday, on Wednesday, January 1.
He was remanded to a secure unit and will next appear at Derby Crown Court tomorrow, Friday, January 3.
Reporting restrictions were imposed by the magistrate not to name the defendant until he turns 18 or until such time as the restriction conditions are lifted by the Crown Court judge.