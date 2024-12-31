17-year-old charged with murder after stabbing in Derbyshire town saw teenager killed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Ilkeston which saw teenager killed.

Officers were called to Heanor Road at 8.20pm on Saturday 28 December by East Midlands Ambulance Service to reports of a man collapsed in the road.

Noah Smedley, 18, had suffered a stab wound and died at the scene just before 9pm.

This afternoon (31 December) a 17-year-old boy who had been arrested on suspicion of murder was charged with the murder of Noah along with possession of a bladed article.

An 18-year-old who died following a stabbing in Ilkeston has been named by police as Noah Smedley. (Photo courtesy of Noah's family)

The boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons as he is under the age of 18, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday January 1.

Four other 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder - with one released on bail pending further enquiries while the other three have been released with no further action.

A 16-year-old girl that was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries, and another 16-year-old girl, also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released with no further action.

A 52-year-old man that was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the methods below and quoting reference number 24*767926.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

A Major Incident Public Portal has also been set up which can be used to pass information and submit footage.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.