17 members of organised crime group convicted of supplying huge quantities of cocaine into Derbyshire

Seventeen people have been convicted for their part in a major organised crime group involving the supply of huge quantities of cocaine into north Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 9kg of cocaine and over £120,000 in cash was recovered by officers as part of the operation, which was led by the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit.

Weapons including imitation firearms, knives and a taser were seized after officers dismantled the crime group – along with jewellery, high value vehicles and designer clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation involved several strands of different organised crime groups in Derbyshire, as well as criminals in Sheffield, Rotherham and Burton upon Trent who profited from the sale of drugs.

The 17 individuals will be sentenced at a later date.

Jacob Fieldsend was one of the most senior members of the group, buying multiple kilos of cocaine at a time from his supplier Daniel Karim. Fieldsend, working closely with Joel Herrett, ran two streams to his business – both as a wholesale supplier of kilo or part kilo quantities of cocaine to other dealers and also as someone who was ultimately responsible for the operation of a number of drug lines throughout Chesterfield and Sheffield.

As part of his wholesale supply stream, Fieldsend would provide large quantities of the class A drug to Jordan Green, Daniel Hicklin and Brandon Thompson, who were all substantial dealers of cocaine.

The drug lines he oversaw saw him supply dealers, including brothers Michael and Christopher Hall, along with Cameron Turner – who would then sell directly to users. The money would then make its way back up the chain to Fieldsend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Fieldsend was arrested in August 2023, he was found to be in possession of 4kg of cocaine.

Two kilos of cocaine were also found on Jordan Green when he was arrested. Green was also found to be operating a number of his own drugs lines, employing Benjamin Matthews and Stacey Jones to sell cocaine to drug users on his behalf.

Evidence linked Daniel Karim to both the 2kg seized from Jordan Green and the 4kg seized from Fieldsend. Karim was also found to be in possession of £11,000 worth of trainers when he was arrested.

Brandon Thompson was a customer of Fieldsend’s and would buy large quantities of cocaine that he would then sell on to others further down the chain in the Burton area. He was stopped by police in October 2023 and found in possession of just under a quarter of a kilo of cocaine. Evidence from his mobile phone saw him bragging to customers about buying six figures worth of the class A drug each month to sell on. During a search of his property, a box containing £67,000 in cash was recovered by officers – along with a number of weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Turner operated a phone line under the direction of Herrett, supplying users with cocaine. When he was stopped by police in November 2023, he was found in possession of 39 individual deals as well as £22,000 in cash.

Aaron Megson-Willis worked closely with Karim to supply Fieldsend and also supplied the drug to other people. After accessing his phone, officers found pictures and messages showing huge quantities of cash and drugs.

Sixteen of the group pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug before trial:

Jacob Fieldsend, 27, of New Chapel Street, Barnsley

Daniel Karim, 34, of Wincobank Close, Sheffield

Joel Herrett, 25, formerly of Skipsea Road, Sheffield

Cameron Turner, 22, of Sheepcote Road, Killamarsh. Also admitted conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal property

Jordan Green, 24, of Amber Valley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Megson-Willis, 34, formerly of Monteney Road, Sheffield

Brandon Thompson, 25, of Hazelwell Avene, Burton

Luke Phipp, 25, of Branston Road, Burton

Alex West, 28, of north east Derbyshire

Benjamin Matthews, 31, of Nelson Street, Chesterfield

Stacey Jones, 34, of Nelson Street, Chesterfield

Michael Hall, 36, of Lansdowne Avenue, Chesterfield

Christopher Hall, 39, of Holme Road, Chesterfield

Jake Barnsley, 24, of Haxby Place, Sheffield

Harry Chapman, 29, of Oak Close, Killamarsh

Latrell Walker, 18, of Stoney Bank Drive, Rotherham.

Daniel Hicklin, 36, of Michaelwood Way, Bolsover, denied conspiracy to supply a Class A drug but was found guilty after a trial at Derby Crown Court on January 22. All will be sentenced at a later date.

Detective Inspector Beth Lee, from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit, the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: “This was a large scale and complex investigation into this group who brought huge quantities of illegal drugs into Derbyshire.

“They recruited numerous people to help them sell cocaine and profited greatly from their illegal activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They attempted to evade capture on a number of occasions, driving dangerously as they tried to flee police and putting other people at risk.

“Many of them were also involved in violent altercations with other groups, or used the threat of violence to carry out their activities.

“Groups such as these not only cause harm through supplying drugs into our communities but also through the associated violence and other methodology they use to carry out their activities and maintain their perceived status.

“Removing people like this from our streets has a huge positive impact on the safety of our communities and demonstrates that we will not tolerate the harm they cause”.