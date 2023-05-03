Corey Conneely, 16, from Brampton, has been relying on his bike every day to get to his social care apprenticeship in Hasland.

But in the early hours of Tuesday, May 2, his bike has been stolen from the driveway on Chatsworth Road. The bike is a red Sym Jet 450cc with registration plate FL68HPE.

Corey said: “I’m a 16-year-old apprentice who is trying to succeed in life. The bike was my only way of getting to work and back. There is some CCTV on my road. Please spread awareness and get in touch if you see my bike.”

The bike that was stolen