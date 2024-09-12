16-year-old arrested after Chesterfield vs Grimsby match – amid heavy police presence after previous disorder
Chesterfield FC’s home tie against Grimsby Town at the SMH Group Stadium on September 7 was met with a large police presence – after disorder broke out at a previous game between the teams.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that one 16-year-old boy was arrested following the match last weekend, on suspicion of a public order offence.
The last time the two sides played before this season was on April 2 2022. That day, five Grimsby supporters were arrested for a range of offences – including public order, pyrotechnic possession, drugs and pitch encroachment. A Chesterfield fan was arrested for breaching his football banning order.
A serious assault also occurred during the game between the two sides in Chesterfield on April 2 2022.
A Grimsby fan in his 30s suffered a serious head injury during a disturbance that day outside the Donkey Derby pub on Sheffield Road –which officers said involved a number of fans from both clubs.
READ THIS: "I was £80,000 in debt but still couldn’t give up my gambling addiction" - how Chesterfield gambler turned his life around
A video shared on social media showed a number of fans involved in an altercation on the road – before a police car arrived and a number of people left the scene.