A teenager was arrested following Chesterfield’s clash with Grimsby Town at the weekend – with a significant police presence in the town after disorder at a previous match between the sides.

Chesterfield FC’s home tie against Grimsby Town at the SMH Group Stadium on September 7 was met with a large police presence – after disorder broke out at a previous game between the teams.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that one 16-year-old boy was arrested following the match last weekend, on suspicion of a public order offence.

The last time the two sides played before this season was on April 2 2022. That day, five Grimsby supporters were arrested for a range of offences – including public order, pyrotechnic possession, drugs and pitch encroachment. A Chesterfield fan was arrested for breaching his football banning order.

A serious assault also occurred during the game between the two sides in Chesterfield on April 2 2022.

A Grimsby fan in his 30s suffered a serious head injury during a disturbance that day outside the Donkey Derby pub on Sheffield Road –which officers said involved a number of fans from both clubs.

A video shared on social media showed a number of fans involved in an altercation on the road – before a police car arrived and a number of people left the scene.