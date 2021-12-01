14-year-old boy caught behind the wheel after Derbyshire police chase

Derbyshire police say a 14-year-old boy was caught behind the wheel of a stolen car after the vehicle he had taken failed to stop for officers.

By Phil Bramley
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 6:41 am

Members of the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the Nissan Qashqai was reported as stolen on the Derbyshire/Leicestershire border.

Officers, inlcuding members of the Derbyshire Armed Respionse Unit, responded to the alert – but the vehicle failed to stop.

When the car was finally boxed in, Derbyshire police said: “ Behind the wheel...the owner’s 14 year old son. Arrested.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police say the vehicle failed to stop for officers

Read More

Read More
Police find body in Chesterfield in search for missing Jahvon Simmons