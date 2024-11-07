13-year-old boy hospitalised with serious injuries after being attacked from behind in Derbyshire – with teen arrested by police

A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked from behind and knocked unconscious in Derbyshire – with another teenager arrested following the incident.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 3.00pm on Friday, October 11 – when the 13-year-old victim was walking down Rowditch Avenue in Derby.

A force spokesperson said: “He is understood to have been approached from behind and assaulted, which caused him to lose consciousness. The boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition but discharged several days later.

“A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

“We’re aware that various people were in the area that afternoon and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have captured footage via dashcam, to contact us.”

If you can help, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*608143:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

