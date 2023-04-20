Police are hunting the people pictured here in connection of a number of crimes in Derbyshire.
Some are wanted after absconding from prison while others are sought to assist detectives with enquiries into ongoing cases.
If you can help, phone Derbyshire Police on 101.
1. In pictures
People wanted by police over crimes committed in Derbyshire Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Burglary
This man is being sought following a burglary on Western Drive, Marlpool, Heanor at around 2.45am on March 19. A purse, car keys and a silver VW Polo were believed to have been stolen from the property - along with two Amazon Fire tablets and a Nintendo DS.
The car was recovered later that day on Johnson Drive in Heanor and it is thought to have been driven to the Ilkeston area. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Games console stolen from online seller
During this incident a person was duped in the sale of a Nintendo Switch games console on Facebook Marketplace. A woman messaged the seller and it was agreed they would collect around 5pm from Lightwood Road, Buxton. A man came to pick up the item and showed a transaction from his account but it was later found that the transaction hadn’t gone through. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Nightclub doorman attacked
A doorman was attacked at Ripley's Association nightclub on January 14 at around 12.20am. Officers believe the man pictured here may have information which can help with the investigation. Photo: Derbyshire Police