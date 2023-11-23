10 Derbyshire criminals jailed since September for serious offences - including child sexual abuse and domestic abuse

4 . Dylan Steele

Steele, 19, was jailed for five years and three months for nearly 40 burglaries across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire. He initially charged with 14 offences in June of this year. These included seven counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and six counts of theft of a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to all of these offences, and requested 31 other dwelling burglary offences be taken into consideration. These offences took place between September 2022 and June 2023 across Derbyshire, Rotherham and Sheffield. Photo: Derbyshire Police