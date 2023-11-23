10 Derbyshire criminals jailed since September for serious offences - including child sexual abuse and domestic abuse

The criminals pictured here have been locked up for serious offences over the last two months.
They include burglary, drug dealing, child sexual abuse, unprovoked vicious assaults, domestic abuse and dangerous driving.
In one horrendous case a Chesterfield thug broke a woman’s jaw in a completely unprovoked town centre attack.
A court heard how in another case, a male police officer took advantage of a traumatised female victim of domestic violence for his own sexual gratification.
1. Locked up since September
Derbyshire criminals jailed for serious offences Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Steven Walters
Walters, 55, was jailed for two-and-a-half years for preying on vulnerable women who he met while on duty responding to incidents. Walters, of Swadlincote, got one vulnerable victim of domestic abuse to give him oral sex while on the radio to force control - because it "gave him a kick".
Birmingham Crown Court heard Walters abused his position to get two victims of crime to give him oral sex after he was sent to domestic incident alerts at their homes. Advertisement Hide Ad Photo: SWNS
3. Jackson Parker and Joshua White
Drug dealers Parker and White were jailed for 15 years after flooding Buxton with cocaine and cannabis. Parker, 25, of Marlow Street, Buxton was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years and White, 22, of Baslow Grove, Fairfield, Buxton, was jailed for five-and-a-half years.
Officers from Buxton SNT thanked the local community for providing the force with information and helping with the investigation. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Dylan Steele
Steele, 19, was jailed for five years and three months for nearly 40 burglaries across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.
He initially charged with 14 offences in June of this year. These included seven counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and six counts of theft of a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to all of these offences, and requested 31 other dwelling burglary offences be taken into consideration. These offences took place between September 2022 and June 2023 across Derbyshire, Rotherham and Sheffield. Photo: Derbyshire Police