Crews from across Derbyshire deployed to football pitch-sized fire sparked by motorbike set alight

Fire crews were called to a blaze near a Derbyshire town – started after a motorbike was set alight.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 10:38 am

At 3.37pm on Tuesday, July 5, the Bolsover Fire Station received reports of a fire in the open, which had engulfed part of the fields behind Woodhouse Farm in Shuttlewood.

When fire crews arrived, an area of grassland bigger than a football pitch was ablaze. The fire had been started after a motorbike was set alight.

Teams from Staveley Fire Station were also deployed to the scene to support their Bolsover colleagues. The crews were eventually able to extinguish the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The blaze spread across the fields after a motorbike was set on fire.

READ THIS: Plans for ‘ill-conceived’ lodges on former Chesterfield landfill withdrawn due to gas explosion and water contamination fears

The Bolsover crew said that various habitats and wildlife were affected by the fire – and that they had informed the police of the incident.

FireDerbyshireChesterfield