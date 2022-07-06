Crews from across Derbyshire deployed to football pitch-sized fire sparked by motorbike set alight

At 3.37pm on Tuesday, July 5, the Bolsover Fire Station received reports of a fire in the open, which had engulfed part of the fields behind Woodhouse Farm in Shuttlewood.

When fire crews arrived, an area of grassland bigger than a football pitch was ablaze. The fire had been started after a motorbike was set alight.

Teams from Staveley Fire Station were also deployed to the scene to support their Bolsover colleagues. The crews were eventually able to extinguish the blaze.

