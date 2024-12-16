Cresswell believes Matlock ‘made a big impression’ in win over Mickleover

Ryan Cresswell applauds Matlock's fans after Saturday's win against Mickleover. Photo: Andy Simpson-Nix.

​Ryan Cresswell says that he was pleased to see his Matlock Town players rise to the occasion as they won in front of over 2,000 spectators on Saturday.

Fans were allowed to watch the game against Mickleover free of charge, and witness a 2-0 win for the Gladiators thanks to goals from Remaye Campbell and Adam Clayton.

And although the entertainment value on offer in terms of the football wasn’t all that thrilling, Cresswell didn’t mind that one bit given his team got three points.

He said: “Three points and a clean sheet is massive. We had a game plan and stuck to it. It wasn’t pretty, but that was the plan as we’d watched their last few games and they struggled with any physicality, so we made sure we were physical and then in the last 20 minutes of each half got playing football and it worked.

"I said to the lads before the game that this would be some kids’ first ever football match, and can you leave a lasting impression on their experience, and I think they put a real shift in.

"So I think everyone will be going home talking about the hard work and the goals, because we deserved a win in the end.”

Saturday was Matlock’s first league game in a fortnight and they hadn’t played in the previous ten days since a Derbyshire Senior Cup defeat to Ilkeston, and Cresswell felt that rather than leaving them fresher than their opponents who had faced more regular football, it had the opposite effect.

He said: “Rather than fresh I felt we looked rusty. In the first 20 minutes I felt Mickleover looked rusty without causing us problems other than a chance they really should have taken before we scored.

"But I like to play games because it keeps us sharp and in the second-half it was a much better organised Matlock team and in the end we did our job and the lads did exactly what we asked them to and that’s the really pleasing thing.”

Matlock now face a break before Christmas, with their fixture on December 21 at Whitby having been brought forward earlier in the season, meaning it’ll be Boxing Day before they next play when Ilkeston Town are the visitors.

​And Cresswell is now keen to make sure his players stay fit and sharp for what will be another stern test in front of what could well be another four-figure crowd.

He said: “I’m going to try and find some availability for training sessions which can be tricky because everywhere is closing down for Christmas. The lads might not like it but we’ll get them in and do some work with them because I want to keep them fresh and on top of things.

"I want them to enjoy their Christmas with their families but at the same time I want to win at football too!”

More new faces arrived at Matlock over the last week, with striker Manasse Mampala arriving on loan from Farsley, winger Basile Zottos signing from Ossett United and much-travelled Frenchman Wahib Tahra – another striker – also signing up.

Cresswell said: “Training on Thursday night went up three levels with the new faces and that’s really pleasing.

"It makes the lads be on their toes and the intensity was really good, although it was then surprising that we started the game in such a rusty fashion.”

Matlock Town FC were delighted with the large attendance for Saturday’s game, with a club spokesman saying: “It was a terrific afternoon and we’re so glad that so many families came along and enjoyed the food, drink and festivities on offer.

"We hope to see many of them return in the future, particularly for our Boxing Day game with Ilkeston which should be a cracker.”