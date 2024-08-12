Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers are being warned of disruption along the M1 this afternoon in Derbyshire – after a crash involving three vehicles.

National Highways has reported that a collision involving three vehicles has taken place along the M1 northbound, at Junction 29a near Duckmanton.

Two lanes are currently closed as a result of the incident, with drivers being warned of significant delays along the route.

Motorists may see 45 minutes added onto their journeys, with approximately seven miles of congestion on the approach to the scene of the crash.