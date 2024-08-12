Crash involving three vehicles on M1 in Derbyshire sparks major disruption – with 45 minute delays and seven miles of traffic
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Drivers are being warned of disruption along the M1 this afternoon in Derbyshire – after a crash involving three vehicles.
National Highways has reported that a collision involving three vehicles has taken place along the M1 northbound, at Junction 29a near Duckmanton.
Two lanes are currently closed as a result of the incident, with drivers being warned of significant delays along the route.
Motorists may see 45 minutes added onto their journeys, with approximately seven miles of congestion on the approach to the scene of the crash.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.