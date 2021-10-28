Crash closes M1 slip road in Derbyshire
A slip road onto the M1 in Derbyshire has been closed after a crash this afternoon.
The M1 southbound entry slip road at Junction 29, which connects the motorway to the A167 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, was reported by National Highways to have been closed following a collision on the highway.
Traffic Officers and the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit are currently at the scene of the crash. National Highways have reported that delays are likely, but traffic is currently coping well.