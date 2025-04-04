Watch: We visited Chesterfield's popular Happy's Chippy to try out Easter treat, battered Creme Eggs - and here's what we thought
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
I don’t get out that often so the waft of chip shop goodies, a free cuppa and the warm bantery welcome as I entered the premises – along with the prospect of recklessly eating a deep-fried Creme Egg for the sake of everyone – was quite inspiring.
Now, about the actual egg, it was served along with several more which I was tempted to have a go at, but I didn’t want to spend the rest of the day hating myself so I resisted. Surprisingly the confectionery ovum maintained its outer shell quite nicely despite being dunked in boiling batter and withstood being split in half for consumption.
I would describe the well-seasoned batter as a nice savoury counter-balance to the indulgent Easter treat – and to hell with all thoughts of how much the 6.2 grams of fat and 26 grams of sugar contained within would be beefed up.
I did ask owner Happy Singh, 28, if there was any particular secret to deep frying a choccy egg but he insisted it’s really just a case of dipping it in the batter and popping it in the oil and then eat the thing.
Happy’s Chippy – on New Whittington’s South Street North – first opened its doors in August last year and seems to be a roaring success. The place has racked up over 180 five-star reviews on Google and Facebook and I’d say they’re well-deserved.
Everything about the place – decorated with bright modern vibes and spotlessly clean – is professional and service is taken seriously. But you still have your classic chippy-style menu board with all the classics along with a nice burger and kebab menu.
Happy’s see their shop as a bit of a community hub – they don’t deliver and avid customers say the community feel goes down as well the fish and chips. Proud proprietor Happy – who also works full-time as a senior business manager in the employment sector – said: “It gives the opportunity for the local community to connect, with that face-to-face interaction that a lot of businesses are moving away from - that’s what we embrace the most.”
“We love the daily interactions with customers. New Whittington is a fantastic close-knit community and a pleasure to be a part of – everyone has been incredibly friendly and welcoming. We’re going from strength-to-strength.”
As well as banter and smashing grub, Happy’s offers a free cup of tea or coffee for those that are struggling (yours truly was served one by Happy’s dad and it was a fine brew). They have collected for the Community First Aiders charity and given prizes for Ashgate Hospice, Pet Samaritans and Wildlife Angels.
Most recently they sponsored a player from charity-driven Derbyshire Community Football Club – who raise funds and awareness for local causes – during a Sands United FC match.