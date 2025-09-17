A man has been jailed after leading police on “one of the slowest pursuits ever seen in Derbyshire” – attempting to evade arrest while driving a car with no tyres.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police were on the look out for a Ford Mondeo on August 18 over suspicions the number plate had been altered – and it did not take them long to spot the suspect car near the Crewe and Harpur pub in Swarkestone.

An officer from the roads policing unit followed the Mondeo, turning on his blue lights to signal for it to stop. The driver, however, had other ideas. He drove off, straight into the path of a stinger device, which successfully popped all four of the car’s tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This slowed the car down but still did not stop it. The Mondeo then continued through the village, reaching speeds of between 10 and 15mph, in what police described as “one of the slowest pursuits ever seen in Derbyshire.”

Rook was jailed after appearing in court.

The pursuit was ended shortly after when officers manoeuvred in front of the Mondeo to try and force it to stop. The driver attempted to swerve but was blocked and instead ended up colliding with a crash barrier, ramming one of our police cars in the process, and causing injury to the officer driving.

Driver Euton Rook was very quickly removed from the car and placed in handcuffs. Checks found he was banned from driving and was wanted for recall to prison.

Rook was also wanted for in connection with thefts from the Greggs branch at the Derbion on July 8 and the Co-op in Chellaston Road, Derby, on August 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was found to have tape over the number plate to alter the registration plate, as it had been used in a number of shop thefts.

Rook was subsequently charged with two counts of shop theft, failing to stop when required by a police officer, driving while disqualified, using a vehicle without insurance, failing to provide a specimen, criminal damage and assault.

The 42-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on August 20 – where he admitted the offences.

He was jailed for a total of 41 weeks, disqualified from driving for 692 days and ordered to pay court costs of £85. He must also pay compensation to the officer and the two shops.