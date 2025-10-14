Violent Derbyshire duo jailed for 19 years after serious assaults on women

Two violent Derbyshire men have been jailed for 19 years for serious assaults on women.

Thomas Osborne, 32, and Daniel Nash, 34, were jailed at Derby Crown Court for several assaults against women – one of which they jointly perpetrated against the same victim in February 2025.

Both men admitted wounding with intent for the joint assault – which happened on February 13 this year. Nash however admitted a further count of wounding with intent and grievous bodily harm without intent against another woman on the same date.

Osborne, of West End, Alfreton, was handed five years’ jail by Recorder Adrian Reynolds on Tuesday last week. The judge jailed Nash, of no fixed address, for 14 years with at least nine years in custody and a five-year extension period. Both men were handed indefinite restraining orders.