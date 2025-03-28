Video shows moment Derbyshire man who battered his girlfriend to death was arrested
Kain Tailby, 31, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years and 10 months at Derby Crown Court today (Friday). He assaulted girlfriend Christine Everett-Hickson, 21, after she slapped him on their one-year anniversary on February 18, 2024.
The pair had begun rowing in the flat they shared in Riddings, Alfreton, following a trip to the pub the previous evening. Christine – also known as “Chrissie” – sustained a fractured skull, bruising and brain damage during the assault. After deteriorating in the hospital life support was withdrawn and she died in the early hours of February 23.
Jailing Kain Tailby at Derby Crown Court today (Friday), Judge Shaun Smith KC told him his “explosion of anger” had “snuffed out” the life of his partner of one year in “just a few minutes”.