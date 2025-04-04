Tenants banned from Chesterfield home blighted by “persistent” ASB and drug problems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tenants of a Chesterfield social housing property blighted by “persistent” antisocial behaviour and “drug-related activity” have been banned from entering it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The householders – living at 54 Hardwick Drive, Arkwright – were at the centre of “numerous complaints” over a period of five months regarding “late night noise, “unauthorised gatherings” and “aggressive behaviour” towards neighbours, Derby Magistrates Court heard.

A solicitor representing North East Derbyshire District Council told magistrates there was evidence of “people coming and going in cars collecting things and drug-related activities” at the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The authority was in court today (Friday) seeking a closure order following service of a notice to tenants on Wednesday this week. Magistrates told the authority they were happy with the application and granted a closure order for a period of three months.

Under the terms of the orders tenants, along with anyone else, are banned from entering or residing there for the specified period.