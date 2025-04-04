Tenants banned from Chesterfield home blighted by “persistent” ASB and drug problems
The householders – living at 54 Hardwick Drive, Arkwright – were at the centre of “numerous complaints” over a period of five months regarding “late night noise, “unauthorised gatherings” and “aggressive behaviour” towards neighbours, Derby Magistrates Court heard.
A solicitor representing North East Derbyshire District Council told magistrates there was evidence of “people coming and going in cars collecting things and drug-related activities” at the address.
The authority was in court today (Friday) seeking a closure order following service of a notice to tenants on Wednesday this week. Magistrates told the authority they were happy with the application and granted a closure order for a period of three months.
Under the terms of the orders tenants, along with anyone else, are banned from entering or residing there for the specified period.