Tenants banned from Chesterfield home blighted by “persistent” ASB and drug problems

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:46 BST
Tenants of a Chesterfield social housing property blighted by “persistent” antisocial behaviour and “drug-related activity” have been banned from entering it.

The householders – living at 54 Hardwick Drive, Arkwright – were at the centre of “numerous complaints” over a period of five months regarding “late night noise, “unauthorised gatherings” and “aggressive behaviour” towards neighbours, Derby Magistrates Court heard.

A solicitor representing North East Derbyshire District Council told magistrates there was evidence of “people coming and going in cars collecting things and drug-related activities” at the address.

The authority was in court today (Friday) seeking a closure order following service of a notice to tenants on Wednesday this week. Magistrates told the authority they were happy with the application and granted a closure order for a period of three months.

Under the terms of the orders tenants, along with anyone else, are banned from entering or residing there for the specified period.

