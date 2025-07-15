Teen who carried “Rambo” knife for “kudos” stabbed boy in heart in Derbyshire town, killing him court hears

A teen who “routinely” carried a “Rambo” knife for “kudos” stabbed another in the chest, killing him, during a drug deal in a Derbyshire town, a court heard.

Charles Hartle, who was 17 at the time, pulled the large knife from a “brown sheath” hidden in his tracksuit bottoms on Ilkeston’s Rose Avenue on December 28 last year. His victim Noah Smedley, 18 at the time, died of his wounds moments later – having been stabbed in the heart and his left lung.

Following the attack Hartle and three witnesses ran from the scene, leaving Noah “staggering” along nearby Heanor Road before “collapsing and dying”. Andrew Langdale KC told Derby Crown Court Hartle claimed afterwards he was acting in self defence and Noah had “lunged” at him while reaching for his waistband. However Mr Langdale said this was an “utterly false account”.

Hartle, now aged 18, of Station Road, Stanley, denies murder. Opening his trial today (Tuesday) Mr Langdale told a jury: “There was no good reason for this killing. It was an utterly pointless killing. This defendant had an unhealthy interest in knives and he was a habitual carrier. There is perhaps an element of bravado to show he was a big man.”

Noah Smedley was fatally stabbed on December 28 last year

The court heard how on the evening of December 28 Hartle had described wanting to “slap” Noah up which showed the attack was “premeditated”, said Mr Langdale.

Moments before the stabbing, Hartle accompanied three friends to a bus stop on Heanor Road where they had arranged to meet Noah to buy some cannabis before turning into Rose Avenue for the cannabis deal.

Mr Langdale said: “The defendant deliberately hangs back at the back of the group while the others are chatting to Noah and he gives them the cannabis. It’s at this point when Noah is about to leave that this all occurs.”

The barrister described how Hartle then pulled out the “extremely large” knife and stabbed Noah in the chest, penetrating the right ventricle of his heart and his left lung. Hartle had “grinned” before pulling down a balaclava and moving towards Noah, the court heard.

Describing the scene to police afterwards, one of the three boys present said: “He (Hartle) was staying behind a little bit, being quiet, just standing there. Noah turned to spud (fist bump) him and that’s when Charles stabbed him in the chest. Charles pulls the balaclava down and gives a big smile like, full teeth, then stabbed Noah and ran.”

Another of the boys said: “Just before he stabbed Noah he (Hartle) lifted his shirt and and puled it (the knife) out of his case. The knife was like eight-nine inches long. He pulled it out and just stabbed Noah with it. Then just a poke, he stabbed him.”

Noah was heard saying “yo,yo,yo, stabbed me brother” while clutching his stomach before making his way along Heanor Road and collapsing, dying moments later. An eye-witness said he saw Noah “half crawling and gasping for breath” before passers-by gathered to give CPR.

Mr Langdale said the entire incident – from turning into Rose Avenue to the point where Noah walked away down the road – lasted just 69 seconds.

Speaking about Noah, Mr Langdale said: “He did absolutely nothing wrong. He was not armed – he did not offer any violence. The court heard after the stabbing Hartle disposed of his phone, the murder weapon and the clothes he had been wearing at the time.

Later the same evening he took a taxi to Morledge in Derby city centre from where he later “summoned” his father Simon Hartle to collect him in his car. Mr Langale said the suggestion was that Mr Hartle brought a “change of clothes” with him – as the journey from Derby city centre back to Ilkeston took “in excess of an hour”. The trial continues.