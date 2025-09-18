Six people charged with murder after man died following late-night incident in Derbyshire
Six people have been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing of Dale Martin in Derby. The 21-year-old died after a late-night incident in Stenson Road, Littleover, in June 2025.
In the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday, September 17), Derbyshire Police attended several addresses in the city and arrested a total of seven people – five men and two women.
A force spokesperson said: “Six have now been charged with murder, while two have been charged with assisting an offender. They are:
Jayden Manion-Roberts, aged 25, of Tennyson Street, Derby
Keenan Hamblett, aged 26, of Osmaston Park Road, Derby
Ki Grant-Finlayson, aged 22, of Langley Road, Derby
Kayin Holmes, aged 24, of Nightingale Road, Derby
Kelci Thompson, aged 18, of Osmaston Road, Derby.
“All of the above have been remanded to court and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Thursday, September 18).
“Shaylon McCalla, aged 26, of Copes Way, Derby – previously charged on September 2 – has been remanded to prison.
“Bridget Hamblett, aged 57, of Osmaston Park Road, Derby, and Asha Waddilove, aged 20, of Ashworth Avenue, Derby, have been charged with assisting an offender and have both been released on bail.”