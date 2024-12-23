Sex offenders jailed for Derbyshire crimes in 2024

4 . Michael Taylor

Chesterfield paedophile Taylor, 65, was jailed for over 20 years for sex offences against two under-aged girls. He was found guilty of seven offences – including three counts of unlawful intercourse with a girl aged under 13 – following a trial. The defendant, formerly of Beech Drive, Chesterfield, was also convicted of four counts of Indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14. He was jailed at Derby Crown Court on May 10 for 20 years and six months. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary