Sex offenders jailed for Derbyshire crimes in 2024

In one case a primary school teacher was found with a missing Derbyshire teen and a later search of his phone uncovered hundreds of indecent images of children.
One of the defendants was jailed for six years for a “despicable” rape that left his victim suffering flashbacks and post-traumatic stress disorder.
1. Locked up
Sex offenders jailed for sicking Derbyshire crimes in 2024 Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary
2. Habib Khan
Khan, 22, raped and throttled his female victim after luring her into a block of flats in Derby.. He then stole her bag which contained her bank card, house keys and around £15, before leaving the scene. Khan, of Moyne Gardens, Derby, was jailed for 11 years. Photo: Derbyshire Police
3. Anthony McGrory
McGrory was jailed for 26 years for raping and sexually assaulting three people. His crimes came to light when one of his victims reported how he had subjected them to numerous sexual assaults and rapes over an 18-month period.Thirty-eight-year-old McGrory, of Field Court, Kilburn, was also handed an extended licence period of eight years. Photo: Derbyshire Police
4. Michael Taylor
Chesterfield paedophile Taylor, 65, was jailed for over 20 years for sex offences against two under-aged girls. He was found guilty of seven offences – including three counts of unlawful intercourse with a girl aged under 13 – following a trial. The defendant, formerly of Beech Drive, Chesterfield, was also convicted of four counts of Indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14. He was jailed at Derby Crown Court on May 10 for 20 years and six months. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary