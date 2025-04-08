Serial Chesterfield groper jailed for squeezing woman’s bottom at McDonald’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A serial Chesterfield groper has been jailed for squeezing a woman’s bottom at McDonald’s in the town centre.

Andrew Taylor, 37, sexually assaulted his victim after bumping into her at McDonald’s in Low Pavement in July last year. Derby Crown Court heard today (Tuesday) how the defendant had previously been jailed for six months after groping a female police officer’s backside during a separate incident in December 2021.

Prosecutor Phillip Plant, describing the circumstances surrounding Taylor’s latest sexual assault, said on July 18 2024 Taylor’s victim was turning to walk out of McDonald’s when the defendant bumped into her, apologising.

He said: “As she walked past he reached down with his hand and grabbed the right side of her bottom and squeezed it. She said the contact lasted for about a second. He was arrested later on the same day.”

Andrew Taylor sexually assaulted his victim after bumping into her at McDonald’s in Low Pavement

The court heard Taylor had 15 convictions on his record for various offences including assaults, a previous sexual assault, motoring offences, battery, damage, dishonesty and breaching court orders.

A defence barrister representing Taylor said his client’s offending could be brought under control if his issues with alcohol could be addressed, however the court heard pre-sentence reports assessed the defendant as having “a lack of self-awareness and motivation and a reluctance to engage with services”.

Addressing Taylor, Judge Shaun Smith KC told him: “You sexually assaulted a woman. The fact that it didn’t last very long makes absolutely no difference. She must have felt violated by what you did and it wasn’t the first time you’ve done something like this.”

The judge noted Taylor presented “some risk” to the public and that a probation report about him was “despondent”. He said: “There is in my view, no realistic prospect of rehabilitation at this time. You lack honesty and self-awareness and motivation to address your drinking."

Taylor of Southgate Way, Barrow Hill, admitted sexual assault on a female and was jailed for 12 weeks. He was told an existing seven-year sexual harm prevention order would remain in place until 2028.