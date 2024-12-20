They include women beaters and drunken pub brawlers whose victims were left with serious injuries. In one case a defendant went on a violent rampage in a Derbyshire town, stabbing a shop worker 10-12 times in the head and arms after he refused to charge his vape.
During a Chesterfield incident two pub-goers set upon a fellow drinker – resulting in facial scars and “emergency surgery” following a multiple stabbing.
Savage and brutal thugs jailed for Derbyshire violence during 2024
2. Tyrone Knighton
Knighton, 27, fractured the eye socket of a rival and assaulted two other men in an Ilkeston street fight. He was arrested along with two other men following the incident. Officers were called to the scene by residents who were alarmed by a group of people who were fighting in the street. Nighton, of no fixed abode, was jailed for five years.
3. Darren Laken
Laken stabbed a Derbyshire Costa Coffee shop worker 10-12 times in the head and arms after he refused to charge his vape. After angrily leaving the Belper coffee shop Laken later returned, having just punched an employee at the Lion Hotel. Following the Lion Hotel ruckus he stole a packet of knives from Poundland before heading back into Costa Coffee - when the stabbing took place. Following the violent incident colleagues and customers gave first aid support until the emergency services arrived and Laken was arrested shortly after. Laken, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to six years in prison, with an additional four years on licence at a hearing at Derby Crown Court
4. Thomas Boam
Boam was jailed for 18 months after a "shocking" attack on his ex-partner – beating her for hours in front of her two young children. After kicking the front door of the woman's property down in the early hours of New Year's Day in a fit of jealousy he left the address and returned numerous times, with the most sustained assault lasting for around two hours. During this attack he punched her repeatedly all over her body, including to her head. The 29-year-old, of Mill Hill Close, Ripley, was also handed a 15-year restraining order.