Savage and brutal thugs jailed for Derbyshire violence during 2024

3 . Darren Laken

Laken stabbed a Derbyshire Costa Coffee shop worker 10-12 times in the head and arms after he refused to charge his vape. After angrily leaving the Belper coffee shop Laken later returned, having just punched an employee at the Lion Hotel. Following the Lion Hotel ruckus he stole a packet of knives from Poundland before heading back into Costa Coffee - when the stabbing took place. Following the violent incident colleagues and customers gave first aid support until the emergency services arrived and Laken was arrested shortly after. Laken, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to six years in prison, with an additional four years on licence at a hearing at Derby Crown Court Photo: Derbyshire Police