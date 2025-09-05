An inquest into the cause of death of a grandmother who drowned in her Chesterfield house during Storm Babet, has concluded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of Maureen Gilbert, 83, was found at her house at 21 Tapton Terrace in Chesterfield in the morning of Saturday, October 21, 2023, by her son Paul Gilbert, Chesterfield Coroners Court heard.

Coroner Matthew Kewley concluded that Mrs Gilbert died after drowning in flood water due to Storm Babet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Mrs Gilbert’s home was situated next to River Rother and was prone to flooding – with the property previously suffering flood damage in 2007.

Maureen Gilbert, 83, was found at her home in Tapton Terrace on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Here she is pictured with her husband Jack Gilbert on their wedding day, 1975.

Tapton Terrace was one the Chesterfield Borough Council priority areas due to the flood risk ahead of Storm Babet.

The court heard that a council contractor attended Mrs Gilbert’s property around 9.30am on Friday, October 20, with sand bags.

Between 10am and 11am Mr Gilbert has also visited his mother’s house. At the time Mrs Gilbert was downstairs. The court heard that she spent most of her time downstairs, where she used to sleep. The court heard that she was able to use the stairs if she needed to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his visit to his mother’s house, Mr Gilbert installed additional flood defences at the doors, checked the boiler and put an additional mattress upstairs.

Coroner Matthew Kewley concluded that Mrs Gilbert died after drowning in flood water due to Storm Babet.

Mr Gilbert asked his mother if she wanted to go upstairs, but she decided to stay downstairs, where the TV was.

Mr Gilbert checked the water levels at the river and said that he was not concerned with the water levels at this point.

Before he left, he asked his mother to go upstairs immediately if any water got into the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maureen Gilbert, who was born in May 1940, spent her entire life at Tapton Terrace. She first lived at number 19, before moving into number 21 with her husband Jack in 1974. Mr Gilbert said that his mum did not want to consider moving from Tapton Terrace, even after floods in 2007.

Mr Gilbert, who attended the hearing with his daughter, said that people living at Tapton Terrace were still at risk today and more needed to be invested in flood prevention in the future.

The court heard that a Chesterfield Borough Council contractor visited the property again around 1.30pm. He tried to make contact with Mrs Gilbert, who was in the lounge watching TV. She did not hear him. He escalated his concern for her safety.

A 999 call was made and fire crews were called to Tapton Terrace.

In the meantime, Mr Gilbert, who tried to call his mum, decided to drive back to her house but was met with heavy traffic and road closures due to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Services officers arrived at Tapton Terrace at 2.06pm.

One member of a fire crew said in their statement that at that time the street looked like ‘a row of houses in the river’.

Two fire fighters entered the water, but were asked to stop the rescue operation due to safety concerns.

The court heard that this was because the crew members at the scene did not have training in carrying out rescue when ‘buoyant in the water’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A call was made for assistance from another fire crew, with team members who underwent relevant training which would allow them to enter the water.

However, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Team were under significant pressure with over 1200 emergency calls received on the day.

The River Rother reached record levels due heavy rains caused by Storm Babet, with many Chesterfield streets flooded in the afternoon of Friday, October 20.

Assistance was deployed as soon as possible, and additional fire crews arrived at Tapton Terrace after 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three crew members entered the water at 3.54pm and made their way to 21 Tapton Terrace. The court has heard that fire fighters tried to ‘force entry in various ways but were ‘unsuccessful’.

One of the crew members broke a window to gain entry to Mrs Gilbert’s property, but the gap was not big enough to allow for the fire crews to get to the house - with sharp edges and glass piece causing further safety concerns.

Mr Gilbert arrived back at Tupton Terrace around 5.10pm and confirmed that his mother was still in the house.

The crews attempted to get to 21 Tapron Terrace again but the conditions were worsening and fire fighters were forced to leave the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the fire crews were asked to leave the water by their manager due to difficult conditions, they did not want to leave the scene knowing a person was still in the house, the court heard.

Mr Gilbert wanted to go into the water himself, but a member of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue crew stopped him, before explaining the risks caused by significant force of water at River Rother.

Fire crews left the scene and the message was sent for fire fighters to reinspect 21 Tapton Terrace at 8.30am the following morning.

But due to a system break down, the message was not passed on to the crews on Saturday, October 21, when Mr Gilbert discovered his mother’s body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The fire service did everything they could on the day. I wouldn’t blame them in any way. If it weren’t for them, I probably would have gone into the water myself.”

Speaking about the system going down, he added: “If that wouldn’t have happened, the fire service would have gone in and found my mother and I wouldn’t have to find her – which has been one of my biggest nightmares since that day, finding my mum.

"Systems do go down. I don’t think I blame anyone for it, it’s the way society relies on computers and systems. I think more planning could have bene useful, maybe, having a back up system, I don’t know, I am not in the capacity to say.”

While concluding the proceedings, Coroner Matthew Kewley reflected on the safety concerns related to Tapton Terrace – which was also flooded in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kewley said: “Tapton Terrace is in the same position today as it was in 2007 and 2023. I am concerned that in an event of another adverse weather event, there is an ongoing risk to the life of the vulnerable, elderly or immobile.”

Following the 2007 floods, Environment Agency has issued a report on the flood risk at Tapton Terrace.

A number of proposed solutions have been looked at, but while they were ‘technically feasible’ they were costly and it was concluded that while they might reduce the impact of flood damage they would not be likely to prevent flooding.

Additional flood prevention measures were installed at a number pf properties at Tapton Terrace in 2019, including Mrs Gilbert’s house, but they were not sufficient to stop the 2023 floods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the current situation at Tapton Terrace, Mr Gilbert added: "I have friends who still are there at the terrace. Whenever there’s heavy rain I can see messages on Facebook there straight away.

"People are asking about what’s water levels at, they are worried. Some of them people on the terrace moved back in only about 18 months after the flood in 2023, one family only just got back in and a week later we had flood warnings. It is a risk for them.”

Speaking about the potential solutions, he added: “More money needs to be invested in floods, because it is something that is going to keep happening. More money needs to be available and more long term plans put in place.

"For me dredging rivers, and cleaning rivers out is the most important. Building reservoirs helps, but the only way we can get rid of rainwater is through rivers and if they are not looked after, there’s nowhere for it to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to his mother, Mr Gilbert said: “Mum loved her grandchildren and she was very family orientated. She loved Chesterfield.

"She was stubborn and opinionated. She loved sport. She knew everything about football teams. She would completely bore us to death most days talking about football for hours and hours.”

Speaking following Friday’s conclusion Deputy Chief Fire Officer Clive Stanbrook went onto say: “I would like to reiterate our sincere condolences to all of Maureen’s family and friends who have lost someone they loved in devastating and distressing circumstances.

“Storm Babet presented significant operational challenges for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, not limited to the high volume of calls and incidents we were responding to, but also the safety concerns for firefighters working in fast flowing and high rising floodwater levels which prevented them from being able to access Maureen’s home and make contact with her on the evening of the 20 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to give assurances that we have already learned from this incident; we have invested heavily in our systems and we have made changes to our operational processes, something noted by the coroner. “The coroner was in no doubt that the firefighters who attended did all that they reasonably and safely could to save Maureen’s life, and he went onto say that he was satisfied that the outcome would not have been different had the reinspection taken place. “The coroner also acknowledged the assistance the Service provided to the inquest and noted the significant steps taken to learn and identify improvements following Storm Babet saying, it was a credit to the Service that this had been brought to the attention of the court. “The Service remains committed to ensuring the safety of the communities of Derbyshire now and in the future.”

Mr Kewley is set to issue a prevention of future deaths report within the next 14 days to examine what measures can be implemented to reduce the risks for Tapton Terrace residents.