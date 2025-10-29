Rejected Somalian asylum seeker knifed father-of-three to death in random Derbyshire bank attack

A rejected Somalian asylum seeker with previous offences in multiple countries stabbed a father-of-three to death in a random attack in a Derbyshire bank, a court heard.

Cabdiraxmaan Nur, 47, knifed "beloved” family man Gurvinder Johal, 37, who was queuing to be served at a Lloyds branch in St Peter’s Street, Derby, once in the chest during the May 6 killing at just after 2.30pm.

After pulling the knife from the waistband of his trousers and stabbing Mr Johal, who was known as Danny, he then turned around and calmly walked out. He was in the bank for just 22 seconds.

As he was jailed for life today, Derby Crown Court heard Nur arrived in the UK via a small boat in October 2024 and he had committed a number of offences including robbery and assault in four European countries before he arrived in the UK.

Cabdiraxmaan Nur was jailed for life

On the same day as the murder he had made multiple calls to a helpline after his bid for asylum was rejected and was in the process of being appealed.

After one of the calls made just before 1.30pm on May 6, the helpline contacted East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) with concerns over Nur’s mental state and fears he was going to harm himself and others.

After the Lloyds stabbing people in the bank people rushed to help Danny with emergency services arriving at the scene just minutes later. However, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 3.15pm.

After delivering the fatal blow, Nur walked back to his home address in Western Road, Normanton, taking a route through the city which included the Derbion shopping centre, with CCTV showing him turning the distinctive black and white jacket he was wearing inside out as he went home in a bid to avoid detection.

He was identified shortly after through a CCTV image showing him wearing the jacket from a previous incident in the city a few weeks earlier. Armed officers arrested him at his home address shortly before 7pm that evening.

In an interview he told officers he had started drinking at 8.30am on the day of the murder and couldn’t remember anything. He never revealed any reason as to why he stabbed Danny – and has never given any explanation for his actions since.

Danny’s family described him in a moving statement read out at court as “a devoted husband, a loving father, a cherished brother and a loyal friend”.

They added: “But to us, and to God, he was simply a good man. Our Gurvinder. Our light. The day Gurvinder was murdered, our lives didn’t just change—they shattered.

“Our home, once filled with laughter, warmth, and his joyful presence, is now suffocated by a silence so loud it hurts.”

Nur admitted murder. He must serve a minimum of 24 years and 191 days before being eligible for release. Derbyshire Constabulary has confirmed that it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after it emerged that EMAS contacted police on May 6.

It is understood the force deemed the ambulance service was the appropriate agency to deal with Nur and an ambulance was sent to the defendant’s home address, arriving just before 3pm that day – shortly after he arrived home following the murder.