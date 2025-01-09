Police probe Chesterfield video showing man aiming kick at German Shepherd

By Ben McVay

Court reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 11:21 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 11:38 GMT
An online Chesterfield video showing a German Shepherd dog appearing to be violently abused by a male on a town street is being investigated by police.

In the Ring doorbell footage - taken on Walton Drive in Boythorpe on January 2 – the dog is seen cowering as the man approaches shouting something. He then throws a kick which the pooch ducks, remaining crouched on the ground as the man’s foot lands on the dog’s head.

The man then says “move, now. I don’t care if you’re f****** scared” – the dogs then gets up from the ground and follows as the unknown male walks away out of camera shot.

Footage of the incident has been met with outrage and heartbreak since it was shared on Facebook on January 2, with viewers calling for the male to be identified so the dog can be rescued.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said the force was aware of the video and investigations were underway. She added: “We are aware of a video circulating online featuring a man who appears to be causing harm to a dog.

The incident is believed to have happened in the Walton Drive area of Chesterfield on 2 January. The video has been reported to us and investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference 17 of 3 January.

The Derbyshire Times has contacted the RSPCA and is awaiting a response.

